ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If riding in a hot air balloon is on your “bucket list,” it may be time to check it off your list.

The travel website TripAdvisor has named Rainbow Ryders’ Hot Air Balloon flights as a top 10 bucket list experience for all Americans. The company has flown over 500,000 passengers in 38 years of operation, and they are the official ride operator at Balloon Fiesta.

The Trip Advisor list was compiled from hundreds of travelers who sent in their recommendations.