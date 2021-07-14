Trio of sisters bring luxury picnics to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trio of sisters have decided to bring something to the Duke City they say has been missing. After years of planning and decorating family events, they decided to branch out. They opened Pretty Little Picnic in late 2020, taking an idea they had seen in their home state of California and bringing it here to New Mexico. They’ve taken parts of that booming business and made it their own with a little southwest flavor.

For the Villalobos sisters, this is a dream come true. “People do ask us, ‘how do you work with your sisters?’ and I was like how do you not,” said Alejandra Villalobos.

While the pandemic put a dent in most businesses. The small, intimate settings they offer fit the bill when it came to restrictions. “We were able to bring these picnics indoors to their living rooms and kind of transform their little spaces into something beautiful for them,” said Elena Villalobos.

With the state now fully reopened, they have a lot more freedom and can set up at any public area or park for a few hours. It’s already grown beyond what they ever imagined.”It wasn’t just picnics it was photoshoots, weddings, anniversaries, proposals, bridal brunches, guys brunches I mean whatever they wanted,” said Alejandra.

It’s also opening their eyes to the natural beauty New Mexico has to offer. “The southwest vibe is one of our most popular setups and it’s because it uses all of New Mexico’s colors, the terracotta’s, the oranges, the neutrals,” said Alejandra.

That positive feedback is pushing them to think of what comes next. The Villalobos said ideally their next step is to open up their own venue to host picnics, events and store all of their decors.