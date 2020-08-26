Trial underway for suspected truck thief who tried to outrun police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection got underway in the trial for a suspected truck thief who took an officer for a wild ride. Albuquerque Police found Michael Nieto sleeping inside a truck in a neighborhood near I-40 and Rio Grande back in June.

Officers spotted a gun inside the cab and order the 18-year-old to get out. That’s when Nieto drove off with the officer still holding onto his arm. Nieto eventually crashed into a car head-on at Rio Grande and I-40 and was arrested. His trial kicked off Wednesday and is expected to last through Friday.

