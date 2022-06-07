ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Jeremiah Lopez, the man accused of murdering his fiancé, is now underway. Lopez is accused of strangling Krishuana Perez to death in 2019 and sexually assaulting her body after accusing her of cheating on him.

The state argued to a jury that Lopez was fueled by jealousy and couldn’t control it. Prosecutors also played recordings in which Lopez admitted to killing her to both a 911 dispatcher and police in a statement hours after.

Lopez’s attorneys argued all Lopez ever wanted was to have a family with Perez and when he thought he was going to lose that, he snapped, but say he never intended to hurt Perez. They also pointed out that when he realized what he did, he tried to kill himself.

The trial is expected to continue for at least a week.