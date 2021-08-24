Trial to begin of man accused of shooting UNM baseball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of murdering a University of New Mexico baseball player. Police say in 2019, Darian Bashir shot and killed 23-year-old Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar.
Police say Weller got into an altercation with some people. Bashir was not one of them, but he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Weller in the chest. Police say it was all captured on surveillance video. Opening statements can begin as early as Wednesday.