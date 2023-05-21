ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teen was accused of murder in February 2022. The trial is set to start Monday.

Police said then-15-year-old Michael Salinas made plans to meet up with Vincent Le during a game at Volcano Vista High School last year.

Investigators said that Le was driving up to Westgate Community Park when Salinas shot at his car. Le was killed, and his three passengers were injured.

Albuquerque police said they used phone and social media records to find out the two were in the middle of an ongoing feud.