ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who took part in the murder of an Albuquerque man will start his trial on Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, in 2019, Calvin Kelly was killed during a robbery outside of his apartment on Juan Tabo and Candelaria.
Story continues below:
- Business: Flix Brewhouse to open a second location in Albuquerque
- Albuquerque: City plans to lease Balloon Fiesta Park for New Mexico United stadium
- New Mexico: How will a government shutdown impact New Mexico?
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico September 29 – October 5
Prosecutors said Kelly was lured outside by a female and robbed at gunpoint by 31-year-old Adam Cazares and another suspect, Jassiah Montoya.
Cazares’ trial will start at 9 a.m. morning, and as for Montoya, he was sentenced last March to 21 years behind bars.