ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who took part in the murder of an Albuquerque man will start his trial on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, in 2019, Calvin Kelly was killed during a robbery outside of his apartment on Juan Tabo and Candelaria.

Prosecutors said Kelly was lured outside by a female and robbed at gunpoint by 31-year-old Adam Cazares and another suspect, Jassiah Montoya.

Cazares’ trial will start at 9 a.m. morning, and as for Montoya, he was sentenced last March to 21 years behind bars.