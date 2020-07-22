Trial of former UNM athletic director delayed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico former athletic director is one of the defendants who will have to have for his day in court.

“I wish we could get this done, I know there’s a need to get it resolved and Mr. Krebs is entitled to have that, but COVID-19 sort of cramped our style,” said Judge Stan Whitaker. As Larry Barker exposed in a 2017 investigation Paul Krebs is accused of stealing taxpayers money spending thousands on a lavish gold trip to Scotland for himself, family and a former coach.

He was scheduled to go to trial as soon as next month but Tuesday Judge Whitaker pushed that back to late December saying hopefully enough safety measures will be in place for the case to move forward at that point.

