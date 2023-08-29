ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements took place in the trial of 47-year-old Danny Aldaz Tuesday morning. Aldaz, a former Albuquerque Public Schools teacher, is accused of sexual assault.

Aldaz is charged with criminal sexual penetration of a then second grade student during the 2018-2019 school year. Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman presented the jury with details of the alleged crimes. He says a secluded closet in the classroom is where the assault occurred. Prosecutors say Aldaz sexually assaulted the student several times that year.

The defense argued there are discrepancies within witness testimony. The defense also questioned how the alleged assault could have occurred in a busy classroom.