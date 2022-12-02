ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for a former police officer accused of driving drunk and killing two people has a start date. It will begin in mid-December.

Deputies alleged Brandon Barber was driving the wrong way down I-25 when he crashed into a van near Tramway in May of 2021. The crash killed two people and left one injured.

Deputies think Barber was drunk, and he was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and great bodily harm by vehicle. He was fired from the Cuba Police Department, and it’s unclear if he’s still with the New Mexico National Guard.

The trial will begin December 19.