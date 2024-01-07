ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man charged in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls starts early this week.

Police said 27-year-old Roger Wilson rammed another car along Central near Tingley back in June, hitting and killing two teens before taking off again.

Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson, both 14, died on scene, and the driver and another male were taken to the hospital.

Police said surveillance video from a nearby business shows Wilson ramming into the back of their car near Yucca and Central prior to the crash near Tingley.

His trial is set for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. It’s expected to last a week.