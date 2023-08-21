ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sergio Almanza, the man accused of killing a seven year old boy and injuring his father as they were leaving the river of lights in 2021, is headed to trial Monday.

On December 12, 2021, according to court documents, Sergio Almanza is accused of driving a can am, an off-road vehicle, along Central and Tingley after drinking at El Sinaloense Mariscos and Grill.

Later hitting and killing the 7-year-old and injuring his father while they were crossing the street, leaving the river of lights. Investigators said Almanza fled to Mexico after the crash and turned himself into the U.S. Marshalls a month and a half later.

As the defense and prosecution has been preparing for the trial, multiple motions have been filed by both sides on what can be talked about in court, like whether to allow certain witness testimony to be presented, last week the court was working on jury selection.

Almanza does have a criminal history that consists of drugs and gun charges…as well as what prosecutors have called in the past “a reckless traffic history.”

The trial is set to begin Monday morning at 8:30 with Judge Brett Loveless. If convicted, he could spend up to 27 years behind bars.