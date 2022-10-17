ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with driving drunk and crashing head-on into a state police cruiser lost his attempt to have his case dismissed. David Marquez was arrested in June after state police saw him speeding and weaving on I-25 near Paseo del Norte.

They say he reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour before crashing into a ditch bank near Alameda. Marquez’s attorney argued the case should be dropped, saying the state missed a scheduling deadline but Judge Bruce Fox rejected the motion.