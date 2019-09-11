Trial for deadly DWI crash ends with 10 year sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who once had his charges dismissed for a deadly DWI crash was sentenced today for 10 years in prison.

Brian Leonard was charged with vehicular homicide in the July 2016 death of Robert Neely. The young father was hit and killed near Louisiana and I-40 when Leonard ran a red light. Leonard’s charges were initially dismissed by a judge who said the D.A.’s office had missed deadlines in the case.

However, the charges were re-filed last December and Leonard took a plea deal that capped his sentence at 10 years.