ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of murdering another man at an apartment complex is expected to head to trial this week.

William Nofsinger is accused of killing Michael Watley in April 2022 with a knife.

According to a criminal complaint, Nofsinger called police and told them he had been in a fight and claimed self-defense.

An employee at the apartment complex told police that Nofsinger approached him about wanting to complain about a man named Mike.

The witness then told police that Nofsinger and “Mike” got into a fight, and the witness realized Mike had been stabbed.

Nofsinger is facing a second-degree murder charge.