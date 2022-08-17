NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for three men accused in the torture and murder of two Albuquerque teens has been delayed again. Stephen Goldman Junior, Julio Almentero and Jimmie Atkins are charged with the deaths of Colin Romero,15, and Ahmed Lateef, 14, in an alleged drug deal gone wrong.

Investigators say the two teens were tortured and beaten in December 2018. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave in Rio Rancho. In a hearing Wednesday, several issues were discussed; including issues with witnesses and possible evidence that was just recently revealed. The judge was reluctant to delay the trial because all of the suspects are still in custody, but felt there was no other option. The trial is now set for next month.