ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trial date has been set for the former UNM Athletic Director accused of stealing public money.

As Larry Barker exposed in a 2017 investigation, Paul Krebs is accused of spending thousands on a lavish golf trip to Scotland for himself, his family, and a former coach, all on the taxpayer’s dime.

Thursday in court, a judge set his trial for October 2020.