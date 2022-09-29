ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day two of the trial for two Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged for the death of an inmate featured Erin Thomas, the former training director for MDC. Keith Brandon and Jonathan Sandoval are charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Vincente Villela in 2019.

Thomas was responsible for developing and implementing training courses for MDC officers at the academy. She also helped craft MDC’s use-of-force policy; the same training that both Brandon and Sandoval received. “His order to Mr. Sandoval to sit on Mr. Villela, that’s where I particularly found an issue and was not in concert with training materials. First of all, that’s not a tactic that we train,” Thomas said.

The state did try to have her testify as an expert in use-of-force. After pushback from the defense, the judge ruled she could not be classified as an expert in that field. That ruling means she can not testify as to whether or not the incident in question was an appropriate use of force.