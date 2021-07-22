Trial continues for man accused of shooting, killing teen at homecoming party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday marks day two of the trial for the man accused in a deadly shooting at a homecoming party. Izaiah Garcia, 20, is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault and evidence tampering charges for his role in the 2019 shooting. Thursday, the defense is expected to continue trying to paint a picture that someone else could have shot 17-year-old Sean Markey.

During Wednesday’s opening statements, the defense accused police of ignoring other suspects and zeroing in on the defendant Izaiah Garcia for fatally shooting the Sandia High School student. However, prosecutors called Garcia’s friend to the stand who testified Garcia fired up to three times that night.

Garcia is also connected to another murder case involving the October 2019 shooting death of 21-year old Cayla Campos. That case is still pending in Bernalillo County District Court and is not connected to the trial over Markey’s death. A trial is scheduled for later this year.