ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Sergio Almanza continued Monday morning. Almanza is accused of driving an ATV along Central and Tingley back in December of 2021 when he hit and killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya and injured the boys father. The boy and his father were crossing the road after the River of Lights.

Monday, the prosecution called on a witness who was near the accident when it happened. The witness talked about hearing the sound of the engine and seeing the vehicle traveling fast. Officers and detectives assigned to the case also spoke, referring to street cameras and the vehicle speeding through traffic.

Almanza is charged with homicide by vehicle and tampering with evidence, along with other charges.