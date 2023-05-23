ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for an Albuquerque teen accused of murder continues Tuesday with its second day in court. 15-year-old Michael Salinas is accused of killing Vincent Le in February 2022 at the Westgate Community Park.

Investigators say the two teens had an ongoing feud and Salinas set up a planned fight at the park following a high school basketball game. Prosecutors argue that when Le was driving up to Westgate Community Park Salinas opened fire on the vehicle, killing Le and injuring three others. The defense says that Salinas didn’t set up the meeting and that the first shot was fired from inside Le’s car. The trial is expected to last through the rest of the week.