ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial against Yarelis Cespedes is underway Monday and both sides have given opening statements. Cespedes accused of recording a 13-year-old being sexually abused and posting it online.

The state says the jury will hear from multiple witnesses, including a friend of the victim who received a copy of the video. The defense claims that the victim lied about her age and when Cespedes took the video, she thought the teenager was an adult. Cespedes is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor harassment charge.