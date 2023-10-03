ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial has began for Richard Ross, the man accused of murdering an Albuquerque couple and fleeing the state in their vehicle in 2018.

Opening statements began Tuesday with the state describing how Ross was friends with victims after meeting John Embry in prison. They say once both were released, Embry invited Ross to live with him and his wife, Debra Embry. The defense argues Ross didn’t flee, but took the car out of state with permission. They said police focused in on Ross as a suspect without pursuing other leads.

Ross is facing multiple charges including murder and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. The trial is expected to last nine days.