ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial for Thomas Candelaria. Candelaria is charged with child abuse after medical staff found multiple injuries on his girlfriend’s young son.

According to court documents, the 18-month-old had a broken jaw, broken arm, a fractured skull and signs of choking. The injuries are reported to have happened while they boy was in the care of Thomas Candelaria in 2021. Investigators say the injures do not match Candelaria’s story that the boy ran into a fridge.

Candelaria has been out of custody while awaiting trial. Judge Whitaker released Candelaria on strict conditions, including having no contact with the boy.