ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial for David Padilla. Padilla is accused of a fatally shooting another man in 2022 in northeast Albuquerque.

Police say they got reports of gunshots near Wyoming Blvd. and Krim Dr. just before midnight on March 5, 2022. When police arrived on scene they found 23-year-old Delvin Rubi dead inside a car. A criminal complaint states Padilla and Rubi got into an argument that escalated into a shooting. Padilla was shot in the leg during the incident, but Rubi lost control of the gun and Padilla picked it up. Officials say Rubi tried to flee, but Padilla fired 13 shots into the vehicle, killing Rubi. Padilla is facing a murder charge.