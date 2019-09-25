Trial begins for former BCSO sergeant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The trial is underway for the former Bernalillo County sergeant accused of kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head.

David Priemazon allegedly kicked Christopher Lucero during an arrest last year, breaking his left eye socket, and leaving him with permanent damage. He’s now facing aggravated battery charges.

Wednesday, prosecutors and attorneys began giving their opening statements. The Stae says multiple deputies witnessed Priemazon kick Lucero, but the defense claims there’s no evidence to prove that it happened.