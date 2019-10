ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial began Tuesday for a man accused of being an assassin for a Mexican cartel, who’s charged in a murder from 2009.

Prosecutors say Jaime Veleta shot Danny Baca 22 times before burning his body and leaving it on the Pajarito Mesa west of Albuquerque. He’s now being tried on kidnapping and first-degree murder charges.

Veleta’s trial is scheduled to run through the end of the week.