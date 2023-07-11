ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements in the trial of Angello Charley began Tuesday morning. 21-year-old Charley is accused of raping and beating a woman near Menaul and University in Albuquerque in September 2020.

The state says the victim met Charley in the late hours of September 3rd. The two were near the diversion channel, north of Menaul, they say the defendant was drinking. They say after the victim rejected Charley’s sexual advances he allegedly started beating her before raping her.

The defense claims the victim’s story has drifted over time. The trial is expected to last eight days.