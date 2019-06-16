New Mexico

Trevor, Animal Welfare’s longest resident, finds a forever home

Local News

by: Allison Keys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- In a very happy update, Animal Welfare’s longest resident is going to a forever home and it’s with the woman who originally found Trevor wandering the streets last November.

Trevor the dog is heading home just one day after KRQE News 13 shared his story. He spent half of his life in the shelter, despite their efforts on social media to find him a home.

Animal Welfare says Trevor’s new mom originally brought him to the shelter hoping his original owner would find him.

