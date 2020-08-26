Trees burned in southeast Albuquerque neighborhood after road projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one Albuquerque neighborhood are frustrated after a road project that was supposed to make the area better, actually made things worse.

If you drive down Trumbull Avenue or Southern Avenue in east Albuquerque you’ll notice freshly paved roads. However, neighbors said they’re not worth it because it resulted in their trees being burned.

“I’m not really happy with what happened,” said Raymond Cougagnour. “And I know the branches ain’t going to come back, it’s going to take a few years before they even recoup from it. I think they should come down and see what they’re going to do about it.”

Cougagnour has lived in this southeast Albuquerque neighborhood for 40 years. He said he takes great pride in his home, especially the tree in his front yard. This is why, he and a handful of his neighbors, are upset because they believe the excessive amount of heat created by crews as they were repaving the streets scorched their trees outside their homes.

The city said the damaged trees aren’t something they’re happy with or something they accept. City officials said due to the pandemic which caused project delays and budget concerns they had to repave the roads using a process called “heater scarification,” which is quicker and cheaper than other processes.

Officials said they always planned on using the heater scarification process for the rehabilitation road projects, however, they did not have intentions of doing it this time of year with the hot temperatures, which increases the risk for foliage to be potentially impacted during the process.

“We see this as very rare, our experience with this is that, it’s very rare and when unfortunate incidents do happen, it’s the City of Albuquerque’s responsibility to make sure the residents have a process to make it right,” said Johnny Chandler with the city’s Municipal Department.

The city plans on sending its forester to evaluate the trees that were damaged. Residents whose trees were ruined should call 311 and ask for risk management to file a claim. Depending on what the city finds, residents could be reimbursed. Which will essentially be paid for by the contractor the city hired to do the job. Chandler said the rehabilitation road projects in east Albuquerque should be completed in September or October.

