‘Treecycling’ in Albuquerque ends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the last day people could take their Christmas tree to a recycling center. The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department, Parks and Rec, and PNM joined forces for the two-week-long event.

The only requirement was to remove decorations, tree stands, and lights and the city would mulch the tree for free. Mayor Tim Keller was out recycling his tree Sunday morning as well. “This is the end of the Christmas journey,” Keller said. “We’re cleaning up the house and recycling the tree, but the tree’s journey will continue. It will be mulched and used in our gardens.”

“If we don’t mulch these trees, they end up in our landfills, taking up space in our landfill,” said Solid Waste Department director Matthew Wahelan. “They don’t do any good for our environment being buried in a landfill.”

This was the 30th year of “treecycling” in the city. The mayor says about 2,000 people have taken advantage of the service this year.