Tree-planting initiative begins in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers and city leaders are working to add more trees to the International District. This service project in La Mesa neighborhood is a public-private partnership between the city and other organizations.

About 60 trees were planted in streetscapes near Mesa Verde Park where neighbors have adopted the trees to continue caring for them. “All of these trees are going to help contribute to the quality of life in this neighborhood as well as save energy and keep our city cooler,” says Parks and Rec Director Dave Simon.

As part of the urban forestry initiative, the city has set a 100,000 tree goal. That would mean there would be one tree for every kid in Albuquerque.