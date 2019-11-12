Tree planting in Mountain View neighborhood part of Nature Conservancy urban conservation effort

The Mountain View neighborhood in Albuquerque’s South Valley is eight degrees hotter than surrounding areas because there are so few trees. There is currently an effort underway to cool the hot spot and improve the health and well being of people who live there.

Part of the Nature Conservancy’s urban conservation, this initiative will plant 200 total trees in the neighborhood. On Saturday, groups will meet to plant the initial 85 trees.

Urban Conservation Director Sarah Hurteau explains that the reason the organization is working in this area is due to last year’s heat island analysis study that showed the region was significantly hotter than other areas.

Hurteau says that people’s health is tied to the temperature in their neighborhood,

“Trees are a great way to get people reconnected with nature,” said Hurteau. “It cleans our air, it cleans our water, and it makes us a healthier neighborhood.”

The tree planting event will take place on Saturday, November 16 from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Check-in will be at Mountain View Elementary School located at 5319 2nd Street SW.

Trees will be planted throughout the neighborhood. The community is invited to take part in this event.