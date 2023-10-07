ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday morning, new street trees were planted in a few Albuquerque neighborhoods.

Tree New Mexico and volunteers gathered to expand urban forestry in the Bareles and Raynolds neighborhoods.

They lined the streets with 100 new trees that provide shade to sidewalks and help beautify the area.

Next week, they will give away another 100 trees to the same community.

These tree plantings are a part of the “Let’s Plant Albuquerque” initiative.

The goal is to plant 100,000 trees throughout the city in 10 years.