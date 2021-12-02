Tree lighting kicks off series of Nob Hill holiday events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill celebrated the start of the holiday season with a night of music, good cheer and the lighting of the Nob Hill Christmas tree. Thursday’s gathering kicked off a series of events including the Twinkle Light Parade this coming Saturday. It’s followed later in the month by two Nob Hill shop and strolls instead of just one this year.

Businesses say they decided to switch things up to avoid the dense crowds of previous years and ease back into an in-person shopping season. For one, the two shop and strolls will take place over the whole day. “That way people can of like kind of spread the fun out over multiple hours instead of just the two-hour tight, smoosh it in at night kind of thing maybe stick your head in some places that are new to you or places you haven’t been in a long time, some places have changed, especially for the better,” said owner of Color Wheel Toys Keri Piehl.

This year will also feature pop-up markets in addition to the brick and mortar stores. The event on December 11 runs from Girard to Carlisle and the one on December 19 runs from Carlisle to Washington. The streets will not be closed to traffic.