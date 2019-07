ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- One person is recovering after a large tree fell on top of a moving car in Albuquerque on Saturday.

A viewer sent in photos from Montano east of Rio Grande where Albuquerque Fire Rescue says around 5 p.m. a tree uprooted and fell on a car traveling eastbound. The tree struck the hood of the vehicle even punctured the windshield.

One person was taken to UNM Hospital and was last known to be in stable condition. It’s unclear how the tree became uprooted.