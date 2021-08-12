Tree climbing competition held at Roosevelt Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A very unique tree-climbing competition is taking place in Albuquerque this weekend. The competition brings in people from around the region, it includes timed events like one where you can see competitors race up trees while attached to a harness. They climb different levels ringing a bell.

In another competition, they have to rescue a dummy stuck in a tree and bring them down. City officials say Roosevelt Park is the perfect place for the competition because of the large trees, some of which are 60 feet tall. “Climbing is a primary way of pruning a lot of these trees or removing some of these trees throughout the industry. So this is an opportunity for them to demonstrate some of their skills,” said Mark Chavez, associate director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

There will be about 40 people competing. It all kicks off with the speed climb event Friday at 1 p.m. It’s free for the public to attend.