ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority is offering residents ‘tree-bates.’ Through the program, residents can get 25% back on their purchase of a new tree and any irrigation system, compost or mulch used to plant the tree. To fill out an application for a rebate, click here.

The water authority says trees can actually help with water conservation by providing shade and reducing water loss caused by evaporation. Trees can also reduce storm water runoff by holding rain on leaves and branches, as well as absorbing water on the ground, according to the water authority.

Over 160 types of trees qualify for the rebate. The water authority put together a list of 20 trees that are common and typically thrive in the area. For a full list of trees and for information on how to plant and take care of your tree click here.

Rebate Requirements: