Treatment program helps mother turn life around

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After hitting rock bottom, an Albuquerque mom is being celebrated for turning her life around.

After overcoming homelessness and 20-year drug addiction, Aleth Morales graduated from the Substance Use and Treatment Options program Friday. Despite several relapses, Morales was determined to work through the five phases of the program.

“I’ am a recovering addict. my story is to inspire others to stop using, to recover, to give someone an addiction the courage, hope and strength they need in order to survive, thrive and to live,” said Morales.

Morales is now 14 months clean, has custody of her children and an apartment.