NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Travels with Darley is a PBS and Amazon prime travel television series. Her next stop as part of her 10th anniversary season will be here in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“I started the series right here in New Mexico and now I’m back with Travels with Darley,” said Darley Newman host and executive producer. Her first episode aired on New Mexico PBS and now this new episode will also air on PBS. The episode will take viewers to meet artists at the International Folk Art Market along CanyonRoad, uncover Georgia O’Keeffe’s history at Ghost Ranch, and discover local food, beer, arts, and more.

