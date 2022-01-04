Traveling nurse in Albuquerque targeted by thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling nurse who came all the way from North Carolina says this could be her last stint in Albuquerque after falling prey to thieves, and what they took, was essential to her livelihood. Tammy Harris was just five days away from the end of her eight-week contract in Albuquerque when she found her SUV at Studio 6 near Osuna and I-25 with the rear windshield smashed in and her nursing bag, gone.

As a traveling nurse, Harris carries those supplies from job to job. She is not sure, at this point, whether anyone will be able to reimburse her for the replacement costs. “My recruiter is aware, I don’t know how far I can take it. I do have an appointment tomorrow to get my car fixed but, unfortunately, that’s an out-of-pocket expense that I have to pay for,” Harris said.

What really stings, Harris says, is after bringing her much-needed skills to New Mexico, this is the thanks she gets. “I took time away from my family to help someone else’s family. That’s what I do, that’s my job,” Harris said.

Now, Harris is hoping whoever has her belongings, will find it in their heart to do the right thing. “If someone is just willing to turn it in anonymously, I would feel better. I would have my personal items back, my work items back and then everyone can move forward,” Harris said. She did file a police report. She says, unfortunately, there were no cameras in the hotel parking lot.