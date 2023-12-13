ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans rushing to catch a flight out of the Sunport will run into a big change starting this weekend. For the first time in decades, security screening is moving. The first phase of the Sunport’s terminal renovation is almost done and flyers will be met with a more spacious TSA checkpoint plans to open up on Saturday.

“That will be a welcome relief for people, I think for people to have, you know, have more space and not be so cramped,” said traveler Laura Fulda.

Starting Saturday, passengers will have a new and much larger TSA checkpoint experience inside of this overhauled space which used to be a restaurant. It’s 50% larger than the current space with room for six passenger lanes. It’s also located just a few steps away from the escalator in an area that has been walled off for months.

Before it can open this weekend, contractors and Sunport staff are working around the clock to make sure the new checkpoint will be ready to go. “It’s just all hand-on-deck moments,” said Albuquerque International Sunport. Innovation and Commercial Development Manager, Manny Manriquez.

He said passengers can expect upgrades with some classic designs that should also help workers. “We have a carpeted area where TSA will be standing and manning the screening area and one of the reasons it’s important is because they are going to be on their feet all day long,” said Manriquez.

“Once TSA clears its operations out of that area, they’re going to be doing demolition in the old TSA area to prepare it for the build out the shell spaces for the common seating and lounge areas for the new food hall,” said Manriquez.

“At the same time, they are going to be putting temp walls up at the great hall before you get to TSA so they can do some of the infrastructure lighting and shell space build out there. For the future retail and food and beverage concessions that will be down there in the great hall,” he said.

“Then at the same time they will be walling off the Rio Grand pub in the beginning of January so the pub will be closed as well as all the west side retail concessions spaces in the tea connector area putting temp walls up there and start demolitions in those areas and prepare them for a build-out of the shell spaces for tenant improvements for those future tenants,” said Manriquez.

We’re excited because it’s been a lot of work to get where we are now and of course we have a lot more to go, you know, we are really only halfway through,” said Manriquez.

They are also planning to spend roughly three million dollars on artwork for the project. Some of that art will be in the new checkpoint area. There will be a temporary entrance into the new security checkpoint when it opens this weekend. But crews are expected to finish up with a main entryway by January.