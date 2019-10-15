Travelers delayed following freight train derailment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Nearly 100 travelers are back on their journey after being stranded in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the passengers spent their day at the Amtrak station downtown after they were told a train had derailed between Flagstaff and Albuquerque. A spokeswoman for Amtrak tells the Journal that buses arranged to pick up the stranded passengers and take them to another drop off location.

It’s unclear what caused the derailment but the incident impacted nearly 340 individuals.

