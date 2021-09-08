Travel at the Sunport showing signs of rebound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque International Sunport say while they did not see a passenger surge over the holiday weekend, Sunport travel is showing signs of a rebound.

“These numbers are kind of in line with what we’ve been seeing for several weeks now so we didn’t really see a big increase in passengers leading up to Labor Day weekend,” said Jonathan Small, marketing manager at the Sunport.

Even so, Sunport saw about 47,000 passengers pass through its gates over the three-day weekend. That’s about two and half times the number from last Labor Day weekend. There is still a ways to go to reach pre-pandemic levels. The same weekend in 2019 saw more than 60,000 passengers.