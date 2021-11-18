Trash, recycling will not be collected in Albuquerque on Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department is reminding residents that it will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on Thanksgiving Day which is Thursday, Nov. 25. The City states that residents who regularly receive service on Thursdays should put their trash and recycling at the curb to be collected on Friday, Nov. 26 while those who are serviced on Friday should put their bins out on Saturday, Nov. 27

Residents who have large items that are scheduled through 311 to be collected on Thursday should have the items at the curb on Friday, Nov. 26 and large items scheduled for Friday will be collected Saturday, Nov. 27.

Additionally, all three of the City’s convenience centers and the Cerro Colorado Landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The convenience centers will reopen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, and the landfill will reopen on Friday, Nov. 26 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The three convenience centers and the landfill are located at the following addresses:

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock Rd. NE

Don Reservoir Convenience Center,114 th St. and Central SW

St. and Central SW Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros Rd. SE

Cerro Colorado Landfill, 18000 Cerro Colorado SW

The main administrative office at 4600 Edith NE will also be closed for the holiday and will reopen Monday, Nov. 29. The ACT at 6137 Edith NE will be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 27.