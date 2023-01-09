ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department announced it will collect trash, recycling and large items on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 16). Customers who are regularly scheduled for collection on Monday’s put their trash and recycling out for collection as usual.

The Montessa Park, Don Reservoir and Eagle Rock convenience centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Solid Waste Department’s administrative office will be closed Monday, January 16.