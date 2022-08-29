ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trash, Recycling and Large Items will be collected on Labor Day, Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department announced Monday. Customers who are regularly scheduled for service on Monday’s will have their trash and recycling picked up as usual. Any large item pickup scheduled through 311 will also be picked up.

The following locations will open on Labor Day:

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock Rd. NE

Don Reservoir Convenience Center, 114 th St. and Central SW

St. and Central SW Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros Rd. SE

Cerro Colorado Landfill, 18000 Cerro Colorado SW

The Solid Waste Department main administrative office and ACT (housold hazerdous waste) building will be closed on Labor Day.