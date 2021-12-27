Trash, recycling to be collected New Year’s Eve in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department will be collecting trash, recycling, and large items on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The City reports in a news release that all three convenience centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve but will be closed New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

The three centers will reopen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will be open on New Year’s Eve from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will be closed on New Year’s Day. It will reopen from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Albuquerque Convenience Centers

Eagle Rock Convenience Center: 6301 Eagle Rock Rd. NE

Don Reservoir Convenience Center: 114th St. and Central

Montessa Park Convenience Center: 3512 Los Picardos Rd. SE

The main administrative office located at 4600 Edith NE will be closed on New Year’s Eve and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3. Additionally, ACT (household hazardous waste) located at 6137 Edith NE will be open New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day. ACT will then reopen on Monday, Jan. 3.