ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Due to weather, the City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items Thursday. Trash, recycling, and large item collection will be on a one-day delay. The following is a revised collection schedule:

Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, Febraury 4

Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday, February 5

Also, all three convenience centers, Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock will be closed Thursday. The three locations will reopen Friday, February 4. The Cerro Colorado Landfill will also be closed Thursday but will reopen on Friday.

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock Rd. NE

Don Reservoir Convenience Center, 114th St. and Central SW

Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros Rd. SE

Cerro Colorado Landfill, 18000 Cerro Colorado SW

City of Albuquerque non-essential services and offices are closed Thursday. The closures include the ABQ BioPark, Albuquerque Museum, Balloon Museum, and all branches of the Public Library of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.