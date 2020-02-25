Trash continues to pile up in arroyos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials said piles and piles of trash are landing in Albuquerque’s arroyos and it’s becoming a major eyesore.

The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority (AMAFCA) said arroyos have become a dumping ground for the last several years.

They said one contributing factor could be in the increase in the homeless population.

“We’ve seen a definite increase in clothes and bedding items and other things with some of the increase in the transient population and the homeless population,” said Nolan Bennett, field engineer with AMAFCA.

Bennett said the contractor they hired to put in new concrete in the channel, along with maintaining the area, filed for bankruptcy last year. He said they hope to hire a new contractor to finish the project.

He said they have had two major arroyo cleanups since July and they’re planning another one next week.

